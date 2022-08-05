© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, August 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 5, 2022 at 11:49 AM MDT

The Douglas Budget reports that over the weekend, the Douglas Cats baseball team qualified for the Little League Majors tournament in Gillette for the first time in 21 years. They also placed at the state tournament for the first time since 1957.

The Torrington Telegram reports that the Torrington 9 to 10-year-old All Stars baseball team went to their first state championship since 1994 and won.

Rayne Grant from Slater recently won multiple awards at the National High School Rodeo. The Platte County Record Times reports Grant earned National Grand Champion in pole bending and a Reserve Champion in barrel racing. She also placed 11th in goat tying. She was selected as the National High School Rodeo Champion All-Around Cowgirl. And her horse Chili was selected as the American Quarter Horse Association Women's Horse of the Year.

The Casper College Sound Department is looking to work with any community members looking to have music professionally recorded. According to the Casper Star Tribune, the department is new and aims to give students hands-on experience with music production and mixing.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
