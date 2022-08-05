Friday, August 5

The Douglas Budget reports that over the weekend, the Douglas Cats baseball team qualified for the Little League Majors tournament in Gillette for the first time in 21 years. They also placed at the state tournament for the first time since 1957.

The Torrington Telegram reports that the Torrington 9 to 10-year-old All Stars baseball team went to their first state championship since 1994 and won.

Rayne Grant from Slater recently won multiple awards at the National High School Rodeo. The Platte County Record Times reports Grant earned National Grand Champion in pole bending and a Reserve Champion in barrel racing. She also placed 11th in goat tying. She was selected as the National High School Rodeo Champion All-Around Cowgirl. And her horse Chili was selected as the American Quarter Horse Association Women's Horse of the Year.

The Casper College Sound Department is looking to work with any community members looking to have music professionally recorded. According to the Casper Star Tribune, the department is new and aims to give students hands-on experience with music production and mixing.