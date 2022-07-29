Friday, July 29

The Grand Teton National Park Foundation has received a roughly $2 million surprise donation. In a press release, the Foundation said it came from Myrna Berlet who died in February 2021. She and her husband were wildlife filmmakers and the Foundation says they spent many months in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem and developed a deep connection to the area. Her donation will be set up as an endowment to support wildlife conservation programs and youth programs.

Cartoon characters Flo and Elmo from "Stampede" will be the latest mural in Encampment. The Rawlins Times reports it will be a paint-by-numbers project that will be completed by anyone who would like to help. Students at local schools will mix colors and label the spaces. Dates and times for painting days will be posted on the Platte Valley Arts Council Facebook page.

A Douglas family is searching for their two missing German Shepherds. According to K2 Radio, two-year-old Boone and eight-month-old Karama went missing in mid-July from their kennel at their home. The family has been posting to social media and scouring local dog shelters but have turned up no clues. The dogs are microchipped and a reward is being offered for their return. Those with possible information can contact the Converse County Sheriff's Office.