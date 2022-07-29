© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, July 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM MDT

The Grand Teton National Park Foundation has received a roughly $2 million surprise donation. In a press release, the Foundation said it came from Myrna Berlet who died in February 2021. She and her husband were wildlife filmmakers and the Foundation says they spent many months in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem and developed a deep connection to the area. Her donation will be set up as an endowment to support wildlife conservation programs and youth programs.

Cartoon characters Flo and Elmo from "Stampede" will be the latest mural in Encampment. The Rawlins Times reports it will be a paint-by-numbers project that will be completed by anyone who would like to help. Students at local schools will mix colors and label the spaces. Dates and times for painting days will be posted on the Platte Valley Arts Council Facebook page.

A Douglas family is searching for their two missing German Shepherds. According to K2 Radio, two-year-old Boone and eight-month-old Karama went missing in mid-July from their kennel at their home. The family has been posting to social media and scouring local dog shelters but have turned up no clues. The dogs are microchipped and a reward is being offered for their return. Those with possible information can contact the Converse County Sheriff's Office.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
