Tuesday, July 26

A Mountain View High School art teacher took first place at the FLOW National Juried Encaustic/Wax Exhibition in Santa Fe last month. According to the Bridger Valley Pioneer, Shanoa Gardiner entered her piece 'Listening' as one of hundreds of possible contenders from all over North America.

The VFW recently recognized Amy M. Blumenstock of Sheridan with All-American status as a post commander. According to the Sheridan Press, to achieve the honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role, including exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs. She is one of only 270 post commanders worldwide to earn the honor of All-American commander.

The Cody Enterprise reports that three members of WyDOT and Cody's longtime bird rescuer saved eight ducklings trapped under a cattle guard. The crew had to cut a section of the cattle guard off with a torch and lift it out of the way to reach them. The mother had left the ducklings, so they are now being cared for by Susan Ahalt, who is known as Cody's bird rescuer.