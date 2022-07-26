© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, July 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT

A Mountain View High School art teacher took first place at the FLOW National Juried Encaustic/Wax Exhibition in Santa Fe last month. According to the Bridger Valley Pioneer, Shanoa Gardiner entered her piece 'Listening' as one of hundreds of possible contenders from all over North America.

The VFW recently recognized Amy M. Blumenstock of Sheridan with All-American status as a post commander. According to the Sheridan Press, to achieve the honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role, including exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs. She is one of only 270 post commanders worldwide to earn the honor of All-American commander.

The Cody Enterprise reports that three members of WyDOT and Cody's longtime bird rescuer saved eight ducklings trapped under a cattle guard. The crew had to cut a section of the cattle guard off with a torch and lift it out of the way to reach them. The mother had left the ducklings, so they are now being cared for by Susan Ahalt, who is known as Cody's bird rescuer.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
