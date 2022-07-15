Friday, July 15

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in Sheridan is hosting a vintage clothing and costume sale. According to the Sheridan Press, the theater has spent more than 60 years collecting donations and costume items and is now purging its racks. The sale started on Wednesday and will continue through the summer. All proceeds benefit the WYO theater.

The dean of the University of Wyoming's Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources has been named the 2022 recipient of The Wildlife Society's Aldo Leopold Memorial Award. According to a press release, John Koprowski is the first UW faculty member to receive the honor. It's the highest award given by the organization. Koprowski will receive a medal and plaque at The Wildlife Society's 2022 annual conference in Spokane, Washington, in November.

One hundred and forty-four University of Wyoming athletes were honored as part of the Spring Academic All-Mountain West Team by the Mountain West Conference. The women's swimming & diving team collected the most honorees of any Wyoming team with 38 recognized.