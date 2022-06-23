Thursday, June 23

A Laramie resident is being inaugurated into the Disc Golf Hall of Fame. According to the Laramie Boomerang, Peter Shive has won 13 world championships in disc golf in his 20-year career. He went to his first world championship in 1993. He joins four others in achieving the honor this year.

Casper resident Rebecca Hunt has created a book on the history of skiing on Casper Mountain. According to the Casper Star-Tribune, Hunt and her team conducted more than 40 oral history interviews with local residents. These interviews and other primary sources came together to make "Casper Mountain Ski History: A Community of Skiers." The 160-page book also comes with a 78-minute documentary which includes clips from the oral history interviews.

County17 reports that the first auction to help raise money for an endowment fund supporting the Wyoming State Fair will be held online on Monday. The endowment fund was created in 2018 to help ensure the longevity of the fair. The auction can be viewed online on the Wyoming State Fair website and on the Wyoming State Fair's Facebook page.