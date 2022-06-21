Tuesday, June 21

Chef Kerri from Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria in Laramie will be featured on an episode of "Guy's Grocery Games" on Food Network. According to Laramie Live, the episode will air next Wednesday. Alibi was also featured on an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri earlier this year.

A Gillette 12-year-old was recognized recently at a city council meeting for his support of law enforcement. The Gillette News Record reports that Gunnar Felmlee wrote thank you letters that he sent to law enforcement agencies all over the country. He also asked for patches and challenge coins to add to his collection. Gunnar ended up receiving 150 challenge coins and patches, as well as a jersey from his favorite hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and a signed hockey puck. He was also able to pin the badge of a local officer after he re-swore his oath at the city council meeting.

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History has been featuring a digital display on the collapse of the Berlin Wall curated by a Pinedale High School junior. According to the Pinedale Roundup, Wyatt Griffin's project won second place at the Wyoming History Day Contest in Laramie, earning the opportunity to showcase his work at the 2022 National History Day National Contest. His digital display is available on the Smithsonian's Learning Lab website under the National History Day 2022 Virtual Showcase until Monday.