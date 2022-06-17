© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, June 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 17, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT

Casper resident Jesse Obert has been having his flowers stolen from his yard for decades. This year when it happened, a neighbor created a sign for him reading "Veteran. 91 years old. Please return my flowers." According to Oil City News, that sign set off a chain reaction that led to local businesses and anonymous donors coming together to fill the flower bed again with over $1,000 worth of flowers.

A non-native opossum was recently rescued west of Rock Springs after a resident discovered it hiding under his home. According to SweetwaterNow, the marsupial was dubbed "George." The local animal control officer doesn't think he was someone's pet, but rather that George likely hitched a ride on a semi on the interstate and went looking for food when the rig's driver stopped to rest or for fuel. He's going to a nearby licensed rehabilitation center before being released somewhere where opossums are native, probably somewhere in the south.

University of Wyoming wrestler Jacob Wright earned second team All-American recognition from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The honorees are selected based on their academic performance and their athletic accomplishments. He has also been named to the Big 12 All-Academic first team and the CoSIDA All-District First Team.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
