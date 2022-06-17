Friday, June 17

Casper resident Jesse Obert has been having his flowers stolen from his yard for decades. This year when it happened, a neighbor created a sign for him reading "Veteran. 91 years old. Please return my flowers." According to Oil City News, that sign set off a chain reaction that led to local businesses and anonymous donors coming together to fill the flower bed again with over $1,000 worth of flowers.

A non-native opossum was recently rescued west of Rock Springs after a resident discovered it hiding under his home. According to SweetwaterNow, the marsupial was dubbed "George." The local animal control officer doesn't think he was someone's pet, but rather that George likely hitched a ride on a semi on the interstate and went looking for food when the rig's driver stopped to rest or for fuel. He's going to a nearby licensed rehabilitation center before being released somewhere where opossums are native, probably somewhere in the south.

University of Wyoming wrestler Jacob Wright earned second team All-American recognition from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The honorees are selected based on their academic performance and their athletic accomplishments. He has also been named to the Big 12 All-Academic first team and the CoSIDA All-District First Team.