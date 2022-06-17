© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
British government announces plan to rewrite Northern Ireland protocol

NPR
Published June 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT
A lorry passes an anti 'Northern Ireland Protocol' sign north of Belfast in Northern Ireland on May 17, 2022. (Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images)
This week, the British government announced a plan to rewrite part of its Brexit agreement with the European Union, known as the Northern Ireland protocol.

The protocol covers customs, immigration and trade between the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. The European Union says the move is illegal and it’s suing the U.K.

Lisa Claire Whitten, research fellow at Queen’s University Belfast, explains the dispute and its likely impact on the people of Northern Ireland.

