Wednesday, June 15

The AVA Community Art Center in Gillette was recently honored as one of the winners of Ovation TV's Stand for the Arts Award. According to County17, the award, worth $10,000, recognized AVA's efforts to advocate for the arts in Gillette and northeast Wyoming. The center is one of 15 national winners and only the second award recipient ever in Wyoming.

University of Wyoming long jumper Kareem Mersal achieved Second Team All-American status last week at the NCAA Championships. According to a UW Athletics press release, Mersal placed 16th overall after a record setting season.

Casper's Dana Van Burgh is celebrating his 90th birthday on Monday, and he's inviting the entire community to celebrate. According to the Casper Star-Tribune, Van Burgh taught for decades at Dean Morgan Middle School and later at Casper College. He and his family are inviting people to stop by, whether or not you know him, for his birthday party. It will be held at the Rialto Soda Fountain from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.