Hilary Swank rescues a woman's lost dog

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. For Chelsea Blackwell, it was unthinkable. Her companion of 15 years, a dachshund named Blue, was lost. She looked and looked, until she came upon a crowded movie set. There she found lights, cameras and Blue, who'd been rescued by the actor Hilary Swank. Blackwell got her dog back and a selfie with an Oscar winner, who coincidentally founded an organization that unites rescued dogs with people to love them.

