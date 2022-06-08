Wednesday, June 8

A University of Wyoming team will be in Kemmerer and Diamondville from June 15-24 to collect oral histories and videos to chronicle local residents' experiences. According to a UW press release, the Kemmerer-Diamondville Oral History Project focuses on documenting how residents perceive their communities, especially in light of TerraPower's recent announcement that the company's Natrium reactor demonstration project will be located near the two communities. The team will present their work and preliminary findings at the end of June.

The Wyoming Arts Council has released its 2022 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist. The Spotify playlist contains 21 songs from Wyoming artists. According to a press release, artists had to apply to be considered for the playlist. The Summer Road Trip Playlist is created annually and promoted at high tourism areas across the state. In addition to the promotion of the playlist, artists will receive featured pieces on their music through Wyoming Arts Council media channels.