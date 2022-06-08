© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, June 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM MDT

A University of Wyoming team will be in Kemmerer and Diamondville from June 15-24 to collect oral histories and videos to chronicle local residents' experiences. According to a UW press release, the Kemmerer-Diamondville Oral History Project focuses on documenting how residents perceive their communities, especially in light of TerraPower's recent announcement that the company's Natrium reactor demonstration project will be located near the two communities. The team will present their work and preliminary findings at the end of June.

The Wyoming Arts Council has released its 2022 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist. The Spotify playlist contains 21 songs from Wyoming artists. According to a press release, artists had to apply to be considered for the playlist. The Summer Road Trip Playlist is created annually and promoted at high tourism areas across the state. In addition to the promotion of the playlist, artists will receive featured pieces on their music through Wyoming Arts Council media channels.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
