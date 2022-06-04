'Wait Wait' for June 4, 2022: A Farewell to Zoom

This week, we're bidding farewell to Zoom shows with some of our favorite moments from the past two years, with guests Kacey Musgraves, Audra McDonald, Brian Cox and astronaut Woody Hoburg. Plus, a trio of never-before-heard panel questions!

Not My Job: We ask Kacey Musgraves about national anthems

After getting her start in Austin, Texas, Kacey Musgraves spent the last 10 years conquering the world. She won boatloads of Grammys, played with musical legends like Willie Nelson, and released five critically beloved hit albums, including the new star-crossed. She's about to go on tour, but her first stop is our show, to answer three questions about national anthems.

Panel Questions:

Indigo Luggage-go, The Romance of Roquefort, Out Of Work But Fit

Not My Job: Audra McDonald on Burger King

Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is a legend of both stage and screen. We'll see if she can add one more award to her shelf by playing our game called "Hey McDonald, Try a Whopper!"

Not My Job: We ask Brian Cox about vacuuming

Brian Cox is one of the world's most celebrated Shakespearian actors, and is currently elevating swearing into an art form as Logan Roy on HBO's Succession. Given the popularity of that show, we invited him on to ask him three questions about vacuuming, otherwise known as suck sessions.

Not My Job: We ask astronaut Woody Hoburg about Dancing with the Stars

Woody Hoburg is one of NASA's newest astronauts, and in contention to be part of the team that goes back to the moon with the Artemis mission. Since he'll be among the stars, soon, we've invited him on to answer three questions about Dancing with the Stars.

