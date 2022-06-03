© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

A scrappy DIY group shoots for the moon

NPR
Published June 3, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT

An amateur group of space enthusiasts from Copenhagen have been spending their spare time building rockets, totally funded through crowdsourcing.

The U.S., Russia, and China have already launched humans into orbit, as have a handful of private companies. With the arrival of the commercial space age, how relevant is this DIY endeavor?

Brett Dahlberg of IEEE Spectrum reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.