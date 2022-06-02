DeLorean Motor Company is close to launching its electric vehicle

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Every once in a while, you find something that takes you back - back to the future, in this case. The latest carmaker to be named DeLorean has plans for a new car, an electric vehicle known as the Alpha5. The company says a limited release of just 88 cars, little nod to the speed that the movie version DeLorean had reach for traveling back in time. Complete with gull-wing doors, the Alpha5 will set you back about 175,000 bucks - flux capacitor not included, but it should be standard. It's MORNING EDITION.