© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, May 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM MDT

Two Campbell County school robotics teams recently won the VEX IQ Challenge Innovate Award at the VEX Robotics World Championships. According to the Gillette News Record, Team GraphFire won the award out of 78 other teams in its specific middle school division. The elementary student team called Mostly Harmless beat out 56 other teams for the award in its division.

The Trauma Program Manager for both Pinedale and Marbleton health clinics has received an international award recognizing nurses. The Sublette Examiner reports that Molly Landers was recently honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses from the DAISY Foundation. Coworkers, including front desk staff and EMS, nominated her for her kindness, willingness to answer questions and commitment to patients.

The Jackson Hole girls lacrosse team won the Montana High School Lacrosse Association playoffs in Helena, Montana last Sunday. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, this is the first time the club team has won the Montana league. The Jackson Hole Black beat top-ranked Bozeman, 14-13.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel