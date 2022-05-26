Thursday, May 26

Two Campbell County school robotics teams recently won the VEX IQ Challenge Innovate Award at the VEX Robotics World Championships. According to the Gillette News Record, Team GraphFire won the award out of 78 other teams in its specific middle school division. The elementary student team called Mostly Harmless beat out 56 other teams for the award in its division.

The Trauma Program Manager for both Pinedale and Marbleton health clinics has received an international award recognizing nurses. The Sublette Examiner reports that Molly Landers was recently honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses from the DAISY Foundation. Coworkers, including front desk staff and EMS, nominated her for her kindness, willingness to answer questions and commitment to patients.

The Jackson Hole girls lacrosse team won the Montana High School Lacrosse Association playoffs in Helena, Montana last Sunday. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, this is the first time the club team has won the Montana league. The Jackson Hole Black beat top-ranked Bozeman, 14-13.