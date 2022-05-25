© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, May 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT

The SkillsUSA at East High School in Cheyenne has been named one of the 2022 national models of excellence for most outstanding program. The Cheyenne Tribune Eagle reports the program recognizes schools across the U.S. for integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities. Along with East High, 23 other schools nationwide were recognized this year. In June, the chapters selected as models of excellence will be evaluated at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference for top honors.

According to a University of Wyoming Athletics press release, eight Cowboys and Cowgirls were recently awarded all-conference honors for their performances as top three finishers in their respective events at the conclusion of the 2022 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championship.

Also in the world of sports, the Jackson Hole boys soccer team won their third straight State Championship last weekend. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, neither team scored for the entire first half, but the Broncs came out on top 2 - 0 against Sheridan.

Ivy Engel
