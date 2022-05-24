© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, May 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 24, 2022 at 11:39 AM MDT

A 23-foot-tall statue of a Warlock-style guitar made by a Gillette artist has found its new home. According to the Gillette News Record, after a tricky moving process, the guitar will be displayed at Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota, which is also a music venue. It will be unveiled this summer.

The first class of students recently graduated from the Work-Ready Boot Camp, designed and run by the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce. The program teaches kids aged 14 - 18 soft skills that are useful in jobs, like critical thinking, workplace ethics and etiquette, stress management, time management and more. The Bighorn Radio Network reports Chambers of Commerce across the country have reached out to Cody to ask if they can also use the six-week program.

Wyoming Wildlife magazine is looking for photographs of wildlife from the Cowboy State for their 2023 calendar. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release, photographers of all skill levels can submit up to 10 horizontal photos. Entries will be accepted until midnight on June 13.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel