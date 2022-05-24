Tuesday, May 24

A 23-foot-tall statue of a Warlock-style guitar made by a Gillette artist has found its new home. According to the Gillette News Record, after a tricky moving process, the guitar will be displayed at Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota, which is also a music venue. It will be unveiled this summer.

The first class of students recently graduated from the Work-Ready Boot Camp, designed and run by the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce. The program teaches kids aged 14 - 18 soft skills that are useful in jobs, like critical thinking, workplace ethics and etiquette, stress management, time management and more. The Bighorn Radio Network reports Chambers of Commerce across the country have reached out to Cody to ask if they can also use the six-week program.

Wyoming Wildlife magazine is looking for photographs of wildlife from the Cowboy State for their 2023 calendar. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release, photographers of all skill levels can submit up to 10 horizontal photos. Entries will be accepted until midnight on June 13.