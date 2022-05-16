Monday, May 16

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on May 17, 1986, the Ten Sleep girl's track team won their sixth consecutive state championship. On May 18, 1887, the cornerstone was laid for the State Capitol Building and a celebration was held on the Capitol grounds.

The Cheyenne Daily Sun Leader reported on May 16, 1900, that C.W. Round and Associates from Johnson County had a contract to supply 350 horses to the British government. Round was the only "horseman" from the state selected.

On May 18, 1900, the Grand Encampment Herald reported that the Bell Telephone Company had their wires strung to about 9 miles from the town. They were building at a rate of about a mile a day.

The Laramie Daily Boomerang reported on May 20, 1913, that three Wyoming high schools were now recognized as accredited institutions by the North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. The Boomerang wrote that schools on this list "are of a high standard, and naturally, it is the ambition of all cities and towns to have their high schools placed in this class."