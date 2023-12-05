2021 Interns

Friday Otuya’s Fall 2021 News Internship

Working with Wyoming Public Radio has been one of the great joys of my time in Laramie. It has been fulfilling reporting on interesting subjects to our listeners. I remember being stopped a couple of times on campus and being asked: "Are you Friday?"

I'm grateful for the opportunity.

Listen to Friday’s semester project.

Ashley Piccone’s June 2020 – May 2021 News Internship

Ashley Piccone

As an astronomy PhD student and public radio enthusiast, I was thrilled to be a science intern at WPR. I learned so much about science communication and radio storytelling, and I gained invaluable relationships with other reporters. I produced dozens of news spots and features on the Open Spaces podcast. My time at WPR has inspired me to pursue science communication as a career, and after a year at WPR I was selected as a 2021 AAAS Mass Media Science & Engineering Fellow. As a fellow, I'll continue working in public radio at KUNC in Greeley, CO. After I finish graduate school, I hope to use my science and radio background to break into science podcasting!

Listen to Ashley’s spring semester project.

