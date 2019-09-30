© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Tennessee Woman Saves Kitten, Or At Least That's What She Thought

NPR
Published September 30, 2019 at 4:27 AM MDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Jill Hicks of Tennessee saw a kitten dash across a busy street and sprang into action to save it. She pulled her car over, chased the kitten down and took it home. She planned to give it a bath and put it in her bed. But after she got home, she realized the kitten was actually a wild bobcat. Hicks took the bobcat to a wildlife rescue center that will release it into a protected area, so no more street adventures for that little cat. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.