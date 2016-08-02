New Mix: Regina Spektor, Lowell, Angelica Garcia, More

© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
NPR | By Bob Boilen
Published August 2, 2016 at 11:18 AM MDT
Clockwise from upper left: Clipping, Regina Spektor, Angelica Garcia
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Clipping, Regina Spektor, Angelica Garcia

On this week's episode of All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen and guest host Stephen Thompson play new music from Regina Spektor, experimental rap from Clipping, which features Daveed Diggs of Hamilton, and a great synth track from singer-songwriter Lowell.

Bob starts the show off with a song from the 22-year-old guitarist and singer Angelica Garcia that he cannot get out of his head. Orange Flower" is a playful, foot-stomping rock track and Garcia's very first single. Stephen shares "Umpqua Rushing," a song about a river in Oregon by the group Blind Pilot, who he has been following for almost a decade.

But first, it's Stephen's birthday, which means it's time for the NPR Music team to surprise him with a cake made of ice cream and Twinkies. Obviously.

Lowell Cover Art
1 of 1  — Lowell Cover Art
/ Courtesy Of The Artist

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
