Show Takeover: The Milk Carton Kids

After tricking hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton into abandoning the studio in search of the world's most complicated latte, Los Angeles folk duo The Milk Carton Kids commandeer the mic and take over this week's show. Singers and guitarists Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan have released four albums, the most recent of which, Monterey, came out in May of 2015.

On this week's show, The Milk Carton Kids cover all the bases, from Cecile McLorin Salvant's sultry "Look At Me" to Superhumanoids' thrumming electronic, "Anxious and Venice" and Kacy & Clayton's Zeppelin-esque, "Dyin' Bed Maker." Plus an aspirational playlist of great guitar tunes from Jim Campilongo & Honeyfingers, Blake Mills and Julian Lage.

