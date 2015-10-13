© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

New Mix: Diet Cig, Hamilton Leithauser & Paul Maroon, Georgia And More

NPR | By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published October 13, 2015 at 1:30 PM MDT
Clockwise from upper left: Twin Limb, Diet Cig, Georgia, Hamilton Leithauser
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Twin Limb, Diet Cig, Georgia, Hamilton Leithauser

On this week's All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen is getting excited for the CMJ Music Marathon in New York and Robin Hilton is just plain getting excited. Bob shares some of the things he's most eager to hear at the festival, like Georgia's one-woman musical melee and two vastly different bands with Upstate New York connections: the innocent Florist and gritty Diet Cig. Robin pushed through a listening funk and finally found some songs he loves: Hamilton Leithauser and Paul Maroon of the Walkmen reunite, Motel Beds bring pop music to the wee morning hours with "4AM" and Twin Limb offers up an accordion-based breakup anthem. Get excited!

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Related Content