Watch Miguel Perform 'Wildheart' In Concert

Miguel is a rock star. If there was any doubt about this fact, his First Listen Live performance in New York City on Tuesday provided all the proof needed.

One day after the release of his new album, Wildheart, The Los Angeles soul singer took the stage at (Le) Poisson Rouge in Greenwich Village and delivered an electrifying performance that left the capacity crowd in attendance both satisfied and in awe. Miguel and his five-piece band donned all white outfits and ran through an hour-long set that included much of his new album as well hits from All I Want Is You and Kaleidoscope Dream.

After opening with raucous renditions of "The Thrill," "Simplethings" and the romantic "Sure Thing," he took a moment to explain the concept of Wildheart to the audience: "Allow me to remind everyone how precious, how important, how vital individuality really, really is. Because at the end of the day when you look back on your life it all comes down to the moments that you were truly yourself, right? It's those moments that you'll stand by and be proud of ... that's what Wildheart is all about."

Throughout the performance he played all the roles of a consummate showman: a shirtless seducer during "P**** Is Mine" and his sultry hit "Coffee;" the playful ham as he and his band did synchronized dance steps during a brief cover of Tupac's "I Get Around" and dramatic balladeer during "Leaves" and "Waves." After titillating with "Quickie," Miguel and company left the stage as the crowd roared for more. The band obliged, returning to close the night with a medley of "How Many Drinks" and a cover of Kendrick Lamar's ""Swimming Pools (Drank)." And then, just when fans in attendance thought they couldn't get much higher, Miguel and his band launched into an extended version of his Grammy-winning-hit "Adorn" for the show's finale.

Set List

"The Thrill"

"Simplethings"

"Sure Thing"

"No Type"

"face the sun"

"...goingtohell"

"Hollywood Dreams"

"Girls Like You"

"P**** Is Mine"

"FLESH"

"coffee"

"leaves"

"waves"

"I Get Around"

"Quickie"

"How Many Drinks?" / "Swimming Pools (Drank)"

"Adorn"

