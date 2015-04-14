© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

New Mix: Built To Spill, The Milk Carton Kids, Brown Bird, Protomartyr

NPR | By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published April 14, 2015 at 11:40 AM MDT
Clockwise from upper left: Built To Spill, Brown Bird, Holly Miranda, The Milk Carton Kids
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Built To Spill, Brown Bird, Holly Miranda, The Milk Carton Kids

Idaho's Built to Spill were one of the most beloved rock acts of the '90s and now the indie rock pioneers are back with a new rhythm section and the band's first album since 2009. This week on All Songs Considered, we bring you a new track from upcoming album Untethered Moon, which you can hear in its entirety on First Listen.

Also on the show, we'll hear from Algiers, the new act that host Bob Boilen is most excited about, whose striking, eerie, gospel sound is inspired by their Atlanta origins. Plus, the young, nostalgic folk duo, The Milk Carton Kids have a new album, called Monterey. A new album from the Rhode Island husband-wife duo Brown Bird was completed after the death of singer David Lamb. It's a bold and beautiful collection of songs written and recorded in the year leading up to his death from leukemia, and finished by Lamb's wife and bandmate, MorganEve Swain. Detroit rock band Protomartyr teams up with The Breeders vocalist Kelly Deal to create an edgy single. We'll also hear Sick Sad World, the new project from Seattle skateboarder and kickboxer Jake Jones, and a cut from songwriter Holly Miranda's upcoming solo album.

But first, it's Bob's birthday week and Robin's got a special gift.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Algiers by Algiers.
1 of 1  — Algiers by Algiers.
/

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Related Content