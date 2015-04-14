New Mix: Built To Spill, The Milk Carton Kids, Brown Bird, Protomartyr

Idaho's Built to Spill were one of the most beloved rock acts of the '90s and now the indie rock pioneers are back with a new rhythm section and the band's first album since 2009. This week on All Songs Considered, we bring you a new track from upcoming album Untethered Moon, which you can hear in its entirety on First Listen.

Also on the show, we'll hear from Algiers, the new act that host Bob Boilen is most excited about, whose striking, eerie, gospel sound is inspired by their Atlanta origins. Plus, the young, nostalgic folk duo, The Milk Carton Kids have a new album, called Monterey. A new album from the Rhode Island husband-wife duo Brown Bird was completed after the death of singer David Lamb. It's a bold and beautiful collection of songs written and recorded in the year leading up to his death from leukemia, and finished by Lamb's wife and bandmate, MorganEve Swain. Detroit rock band Protomartyr teams up with The Breeders vocalist Kelly Deal to create an edgy single. We'll also hear Sick Sad World, the new project from Seattle skateboarder and kickboxer Jake Jones, and a cut from songwriter Holly Miranda's upcoming solo album.

But first, it's Bob's birthday week and Robin's got a special gift.

