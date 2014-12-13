© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Best Global Music Of 2014

NPR | By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published December 13, 2014 at 6:03 AM MST
Stromae's <em>Racine Carrée</em> (<em>Square Root</em>) is one of NPR Music's picks for our favorite international releases of 2014.
Dati Bendo
/
Courtesy of the artist
Stromae's <em>Racine Carrée</em> (<em>Square Root</em>) is one of NPR Music's picks for our favorite international releases of 2014.

Every year, when I put together this list, I see the same question arise: What is world music? (A better, and even less answerable question: What isn't world music?)

So, so much stunningly beautiful music, with amazing insights and great beats, is being made all around the globe. There are songs to dance wildly to and albums to crawl inside of. This music takes you outside your own surroundings and gives you a different perspective. And only a tiny portion of it — even the very best produced each year — gets the attention of American audiences. That's my starting point for making this annual list of 10 must-listen albums, as problematic as the term "world music" continues to be.

Here's what I have to say: All music is "world" music. All music is rooted in a particular time and place, and in some culture or other. But if using the category of "world music," or "global music" or "international music" allows some tiny portion of stunningly good projects to get onto the radar of American music fans, then that's reason enough to put these wildly diverse, joyfully gorgeous albums together. And believe me: There's more where these came from.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Toumani and Sidiki Diabaté, <em>Toumani & Sidiki</em>
1 of 5  — Toumani and Sidiki Diabaté, Toumani & Sidiki
Toumani and Sidiki Diabaté, Toumani & Sidiki
/ x
Piers Faccini & Vincent Segal, <em>Songs of Time Lost</em>
2 of 5  — Piers Faccini & Vincent Segal, Songs of Time Lost
Piers Faccini & Vincent Segal, Songs of Time Lost
/ x
Hassan Hakmoun, Unity
3 of 5  — Hassan Hakmoun, Unity
Hassan Hakmoun, Unity
/ x
Xylouris White, <em>Goats</em>
4 of 5  — Xylouris White, Goats
Xylouris White, Goats
/ x
Various Artists,<em> Real World 25</em>
5 of 5  — Various Artists, Real World 25
Various Artists, Real World 25
/ x

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk.
