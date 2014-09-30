New Mix: Thom Yorke, Robert Plant, Aphex Twin, Trent Reznor, More

This week's All Songs Considered kicks off with a pair of anniversaries. This year marks the 30th anniversary of classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, which inspires Robin Hilton to reminisce about rock concerts gone comically wrong, and then to invite listeners to submit their own "Spinal Tap moments." Next, Bob Boilen shares a live recording of an inventive new song from Robert Plant, who performed over the weekend at Brooklyn Academy of Music in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Nonesuch Records.

Bob continues with a track recommended by The National's Bryce Dessner, who collaborated with French artist Mina Tindle on an upcoming album titled Parades. The gorgeous track, "Taranta," was inspired by the tarantella, a kind of traditional Southern Italian dance.

Robin changes gears with "Nose Grows Some," the edgy closing track from Thom Yorke's surprise album Tomorrow's Modern Boxes. NPR Music's Otis Hart continues in the same vein with music from Aphex Twin's excellent new album Syro, the artist's first full-length solo effort in 13 years, as well as a track from London-based dance-pop duo The 2 Bears.

Next, Robin selects an unnerving song from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' incredibly creepy soundtrack to the movie Gone Girl. Bob closes the show on a slightly more upbeat note, with a gentle, dreamy track from Jon Hopkins' upcoming EP, Asleep Versions, featuring vocals from Raphaelle Standell.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.