Ryan Adams: Newport Folk 2014

WFUV | By Stephen Thompson
Published July 25, 2014 at 3:57 PM MDT
Ryan Adams performs at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.
Adam Kissick for NPR
Ryan Adams performs at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.

Ryan Adams used to be the picture of ramshackle prolificacy — a man with Prince's desire to flood the market with product, not to mention an equally slippery grip on the quality-control lever. But Adams has calmed down dramatically in recent years, for reasons ranging from a stabler personal life to his battles with Ménière's disease, which attacks the inner ear and affects hearing and balance.

In September, the former Whiskeytown singer returns with his self-titled 14th studio album, which comes out nearly three years after his lightly brooding Ashes & Fire. Adams showcased some of his new songs — and many others from his long and frequently glorious catalog — in a performance webcast live from the 2014 Newport Folk Festival on Friday, July 25 in Newport, R.I.

Video Set List

  • "Gimme Something Good"

    Audio Set List

  • "Gimme Something Good"

  • "Magick"

  • "Stay With Me"

  • "Fix It"

  • "Dirty Rain"

  • "Let It Ride"

  • "Shadows"

  • "Oh My Sweet Carolina"

  • "Everybody Knows"

  • "Catherine"

  • "My Wrecking Ball"

  • "Peaceful Valley"

  • "Beautiful Sorta"

  • "Do I Wait"

  • "Mother"

  • "Come Pick Me Up"

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
