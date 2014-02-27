First Listen Live: Real Estate, 'Atlas'

The members of Real Estate are awfully young to pine for their lost youth, but nostalgia remains crucial to the New Jersey band's tender, impeccable sound. Real Estate's shimmering pop-rock seems to echo out of the past — from beaches and garages and tape decks — with the kind of melancholy beauty few bands outside The Beach Boys could hope to match.

On March 4, Real Estate will release its third album, Atlas, which further refines and polishes the softly jangling sound it had seemingly perfected on 2011's Days. Wistful and lovely as ever, Real Estate's music chimes majestically in concert — a gift the band showcased when it performed Atlas in its entirety as part of NPR Music's First Listen Live series.

Set List

"Had to Hear"

"Past Lives"

"Talking Backwards"

"April's Song"

"The Bend"

"Crime"

"Primitive"

"How Might I Live"

"Horizon"

"Navigator"

"Beneath the Dunes" (Encore)

