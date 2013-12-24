© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Bob Boilen's Favorite Lyrics Of 2013

NPR | By Bob Boilen
Published December 24, 2013 at 6:00 AM MST
I'm a lyrics guy. Great words drive me to a song. Bad lyrics drive me away. As a lyrics guy, I find that my favorite songs often also have my favorite words. I love a good melody and a beat, but I love it more when those elements support a good story, an insight, an emotional outpouring, something I can connect to.

I've combed through my favorite songs of 2013 and pulled out bits of lyrics that struck me and stuck with me. Some are reflective and deal with age (like songs by Atoms for Peace, Daughter and Vampire Weekend), some are funny but thoughtful (Courtney Barnett or the Front Bottoms) and some are mysterious but draw me in (as Olafur Arnalds did). So here are my favorite lyrics of 2013 and the songs where I found them.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
