Horse Fire grows to nearly 2,300 acres

The Horse Fire burning in the Bridger-Teton National Forest grew again over the weekend.

It’s now estimated at about 2,300 acres, with 13% contained. It was first reported on June 13 by a forest employee and caused by lightning.

Some 230 people are working from the air and on the ground to suppress the fire about 10 miles west of Merna.

Bridger-Teton National Forest A map shows the Horse Fire's approximate perimeter as of June 23, 2025.

Erratic winds have been a challenge, requiring more people and time to get the fire under control.

Smoke has also been an issue, though air quality in the area measured “good” Monday afternoon.

Bridger-Teton National Forest A progression map shows the Horse Fire's growth since it was detected on June 13, 2025.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers safety guidance for protecting yourself from smoke, including how to make an air filter out of a box fan with supplies you can pick up at a hardware store. If you’re noticing irritation or trouble breathing, head inside.

Fire danger on the Bridger-Teton is rated “moderate.” Some roads and trails in the fire area are closed, and drones aren’t allowed near the fire area.