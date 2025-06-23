© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Horse Fire grows to nearly 2,300 acres

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published June 23, 2025 at 6:03 PM MDT
Smoke emanates from a thickly forested hillside. In the foreground, a ridgeline alternates between open meadows and dense trees.
U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest
/
Facebook
The Horse Fire on June 18, 2025.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Horse Fire burning in the Bridger-Teton National Forest grew again over the weekend.

It’s now estimated at about 2,300 acres, with 13% contained. It was first reported on June 13 by a forest employee and caused by lightning.

Some 230 people are working from the air and on the ground to suppress the fire about 10 miles west of Merna.

A section map shows the perimeter of the Horse Fire, areas of forest closures and areas that had previously burned.
Bridger-Teton National Forest
A map shows the Horse Fire's approximate perimeter as of June 23, 2025.

Erratic winds have been a challenge, requiring more people and time to get the fire under control.

Smoke has also been an issue, though air quality in the area measured “good” Monday afternoon.

A topographic map overlaid with shading that shows the expansion of the Horse Fire's perimeter from June 13 to June 19, 2025.
Bridger-Teton National Forest
A progression map shows the Horse Fire's growth since it was detected on June 13, 2025.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers safety guidance for protecting yourself from smoke, including how to make an air filter out of a box fan with supplies you can pick up at a hardware store. If you’re noticing irritation or trouble breathing, head inside.

Fire danger on the Bridger-Teton is rated “moderate.” Some roads and trails in the fire area are closed, and drones aren’t allowed near the fire area.

The Wyoming team managing the fire said, “thank you Sublette County,” in a Facebook post for the signs and appreciation locals are showing to fire crews.
