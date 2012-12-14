© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
5 Jazz Christmas Albums For 2012

NPR | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published December 14, 2012 at 2:17 PM MST
The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra's new album is called <em>Christmas Time Is Here</em>.
Courtesy of the artist
The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra's new album is called <em>Christmas Time Is Here</em>.

There's a certain intensity of spirit in jazz and improvised music, to the point where it occasionally aligns with religious worship. You especially see it around Christmastime, when certain musicians who happen to be Christians purpose their craft in observance of the season.

Of course, sometimes jazz musicians just like playing familiar songs.

Here are five records, all from 2012, which run the gamut of Christmas jazz. From deep meditations on the holiday's narrative to more offbeat ways to get into the spirit, inventiveness isn't a scarce resource this winter.

