A Latin Grammy Preview From 'Global Village'

Each year around this time, weekends on All Things Considered welcomes world music DJ Betto Arcos onto the show to share some of his favorite nominees from this Latin Grammys, the 2012 installment of which is coming up next week. Arcos hosts the program Global Village on KPFK in Los Angeles; his picks include singer-songwriters from Mexico and Brazil, a Chilean rapper and a Puerto Rican-American jazz saxophonist. You can hear their conversation by clicking the audio link on this page, and learn more about this year's Latin Grammy contenders over at NPR's Latin alternative music podcast, Alt.Latino.

