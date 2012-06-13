NPR Classical's Favorite Albums Of 2012 (So Far)

If the classical music record industry is trouble, you'd never know it by looking at my desk, or that of my colleague Anastasia Tsioulcas — mountains of good old-fashioned compact discs, ready for listening. And our digital space is also getting crowded by more and more downloads. It all adds up to a super broad range of music and musicians. As the year is half over, we've taken stock of a few (of our many) favorites and surprises so far. Listen to our discussion above and hear longer excerpts below of some of the best classical releases of 2012.

Got some favorites of your own this year? Tell us about them in the comments section.

See all of our Year In Music (So Far) coverage here.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.