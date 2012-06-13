© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
NPR Classical's Favorite Albums Of 2012 (So Far)

NPR | By Tom Huizenga
Published June 13, 2012 at 11:26 AM MDT
Some classical favorites so far this year. (Clockwise from upper left: Kathleen Ferrier, Brooklyn Rider, Behzod Abduraimov, Bang on a can All-Stars, Jeremy Denk, San Francisco Symphony)
Courtesy of the artists
Some classical favorites so far this year. (Clockwise from upper left: Kathleen Ferrier, Brooklyn Rider, Behzod Abduraimov, Bang on a can All-Stars, Jeremy Denk, San Francisco Symphony)

If the classical music record industry is trouble, you'd never know it by looking at my desk, or that of my colleague Anastasia Tsioulcas — mountains of good old-fashioned compact discs, ready for listening. And our digital space is also getting crowded by more and more downloads. It all adds up to a super broad range of music and musicians. As the year is half over, we've taken stock of a few (of our many) favorites and surprises so far. Listen to our discussion above and hear longer excerpts below of some of the best classical releases of 2012.

Got some favorites of your own this year? Tell us about them in the comments section.

See all of our Year In Music (So Far) coverage here.

San Francsico Symphony plays John Adams.
1 of 6  — San Francsico Symphony plays John Adams.
/ SFS Media
The Berlin Philharmonic plays Bach.
2 of 6  — The Berlin Philharmonic plays Bach.
/ Berlin Philharmonic
Kathleen Ferrier.
3 of 6  — Kathleen Ferrier.
/ Decca
Bang on a Can All-stars.
4 of 6  — Bang on a Can All-stars.
/ Cantaloupe Music
Behzod Abduraimov.
5 of 6  — Behzod Abduraimov.
/ Decca
Chicha Libre.
6 of 6  — Chicha Libre.
/ Chicha Libre

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga