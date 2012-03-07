© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Al Foster Quartet: Live At The Village Vanguard

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published March 7, 2012 at 12:03 PM MST
The great drummer Al Foster was with us when WBGO and NPR Music first webcast live from the Village Vanguard, back in May 2008. Of course, he has a much longer history than we've kept; he's played on no fewer than six "live at the Village Vanguard" commercial albums, and he says he made his debut at the venerated club with Sonny Rollins in the late 1960s. That is, he's performed with the best of the best for longer than either WBGO or NPR have existed. Oh, and he was the drummer for some guy named Miles Davis for more than a decade.

Foster earned his reputation as a sideman, but he's had the opportunity to lead a band in recent years — a band with a recently reconfigured lineup of young guns. WBGO and NPR Music present a live radio broadcast and video webcast of the new Al Foster Quartet live at the Village Vanguard.

Personnel

  • Al Foster, drums

  • JD Allen, tenor saxophone

  • Adam Birnbaum, piano

  • Dezron Douglas, bass

    • Set List

    Compositions by Al Foster unless otherwise indicated.

  • "Aloysius"

  • "Little B's Poem" (Hutcherson)

  • "Con Alma" (Gillespie)

  • "Peter's Mood"

  • "It Could Happen To You" (Van Heusen/Burke)

  • "Oooh What You Do To Me"

  • "St. Thomas" (Rollins)

    • Credits

    Producer And Host: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Production Assistant: Michael Downes; Moderator: Lara Pellegrinelli. Recorded March 7, 2012 at The Village Vanguard in New York, N.Y.

