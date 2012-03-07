Al Foster Quartet: Live At The Village Vanguard
The great drummer Al Foster was with us when WBGO and NPR Music first webcast live from the Village Vanguard, back in May 2008. Of course, he has a much longer history than we've kept; he's played on no fewer than six "live at the Village Vanguard" commercial albums, and he says he made his debut at the venerated club with Sonny Rollins in the late 1960s. That is, he's performed with the best of the best for longer than either WBGO or NPR have existed. Oh, and he was the drummer for some guy named Miles Davis for more than a decade.
Foster earned his reputation as a sideman, but he's had the opportunity to lead a band in recent years — a band with a recently reconfigured lineup of young guns. WBGO and NPR Music present a live radio broadcast and video webcast of the new Al Foster Quartet live at the Village Vanguard.
