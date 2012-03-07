The great drummer Al Foster was with us when WBGO and NPR Music first webcast live from the Village Vanguard, back in May 2008. Of course, he has a much longer history than we've kept; he's played on no fewer than six "live at the Village Vanguard" commercial albums, and he says he made his debut at the venerated club with Sonny Rollins in the late 1960s. That is, he's performed with the best of the best for longer than either WBGO or NPR have existed. Oh, and he was the drummer for some guy named Miles Davis for more than a decade.

Foster earned his reputation as a sideman, but he's had the opportunity to lead a band in recent years — a band with a recently reconfigured lineup of young guns. WBGO and NPR Music present a live radio broadcast and video webcast of the new Al Foster Quartet live at the Village Vanguard.

Personnel

Al Foster, drums

JD Allen, tenor saxophone

Adam Birnbaum, piano

Dezron Douglas, bass

Set List

Compositions by Al Foster unless otherwise indicated.

"Aloysius"

"Little B's Poem" (Hutcherson)

"Con Alma" (Gillespie)

"Peter's Mood"

"It Could Happen To You" (Van Heusen/Burke)

"Oooh What You Do To Me"

"St. Thomas" (Rollins)

Credits

Producer And Host: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Production Assistant: Michael Downes; Moderator: Lara Pellegrinelli. Recorded March 7, 2012 at The Village Vanguard in New York, N.Y.

Copyright 2012 WBGO