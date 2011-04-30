New School, Old School And A Different Kind Of Dance Music: New Jazz Albums

From time to time, I get invited to talk up new jazz releases with Guy Raz, host of weekends on All Things Considered. This go-round, I set out to pick some records which hadn't already been featured as NPR Music First Listens or elsewhere on the website. Luckily, April has been a busy month for new music, and that didn't prove difficult at all.

Here's a small handful of interesting records out now. There's music from the trumpeter of the moment, a band of older hard-boppers who are anything but fogies, a New Orleans brass band nearing its fourth decade and a young "orchestra" from France interpreting idiosyncratic grooves. (They're by no means the only recommendations one could make, so don't hesitate to tell us your own recent discoveries.) Ready?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.