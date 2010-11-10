© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Dave Liebman: What Are You Listening To?

NPR | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published November 10, 2010 at 5:01 PM MST

He writes:

It's actually quite simple. For a reminder of why I do what I do, I will listen to [John] Coltrane's "Crescent" on occasion. It's pure poetry melodically and harmonically; it swings beyond belief; it is understated but yet declarative; and it is an affirmation of the tragedy and ecstasy of life, not to mention that four master musicians are speaking as one. We should all be so lucky to be able to access real truth and beauty as one wishes.

David Liebman is a soprano saxophonist and a 2011 NEA Jazz Master. He has several albums out this year: As Always, with his big band; Turnaround: The Music of Ornette Coleman, with the Dave Liebman group; Quest for Freedom, with Richie Beirach and the HR Big Band; Re-Dial (Live In Hamburg), with the quartet Quest; and Lieb Plays The Blues A La Trane, with his trio. He wrote in recently via e-mail.

