Book Examines Trend of Unmarried Parents

NPR
Published February 21, 2008 at 10:00 AM MST

Not long ago, having a child out of wedlock made people — particularly women — social outcasts. Today, approximately one-third of all American children are born to unmarried parents. The new book, "Unmarried Couples with Children," is believed to be the first in-depth study of unmarried parents, their relationships and values, and how they manage to balance parental involvement.

Harvard University professor Kathryn Edin and Paula England, a professor at Stanford University, are co-editors of the book. They discuss the recent trend and share their observations.

