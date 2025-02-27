Black GI writer at Casper Army Air Base in World War II

The Casper Air Army base played an outsized role in the city during World War II, but did you know it also was a significant part of its Black history?

A recently unearthed newspaper column chronicled the Black GIs stationed there, and its discovery shocked the son of its author, who had no idea of his father’s history there. Robin Washington of our sister network Wisconsin Public Radio tells the story.

The "Under The Double V" column of Aug. 18, 1943, reporting on the role of the all-Black 377th Squadron in extinguishing a forest fire in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains. Written by Pfc. Atlee D. Washington (later corporal), the column ran more than a year in the Casper, Wyoming Army Air Base newspaper Slip Stream, which also ran as a supplement in the Casper Tribune-Herald. Scholars call it highly unusual for a column to have been written by a Black serviceman covering Black troops in a World War II era military newspaper. (If the PDF doesn't work or doesn't work well, here is a link to the original PDF of the entire issue.) Go to Page 8: Page 8, August 18, 1943