Ragtime Radio Reunion
1 of 7 — Homecoming Image for Webpage.jpg
Ragtime Radio Reunion
2 of 7 — Timeline photo 1.jpg
Jack Rosenthal, KTWO; President John T. Fey; John McMullen, Dir Broadcasting 1965
3 of 7 — Timeline photo 3.jpg
Tom Wilhelm - The Ranch Breakfast Show
4 of 7 — Timeline photo 5.jpg
Back Left Host Don Woods, General Manager Lyle Metler, Center News Director, Bob Beck and Right Engineer, Chris Heck, Front Left Pat Gabriel, Programmer
5 of 7 — Timeline photo 6.jpg
KUWR archival photos from Photo Service negative files. 1989 "KUWR control room during fund drive."
6 of 7 — Timeline photo 4.jpg
KFBU Radio Station Jan 1928 AHC
7 of 7 — Timeline photo 2.jpg
KUWR archival photos from Photo Service negative files. 1974 "Matt Heck, KUWR Manager"
DATE & TIME: Saturday, September 28th from 10 am - 1 pm
LOCATION: Wyoming Public Media, Knight Hall at 12th & Ivinson
A Radio Reunion hosted by Wyoming Public Media radio station in the basement of Knight Hall. Enter the Southwest corner of Knight Hall.
Featuring Bluegrass music by Buffalo Grass host Kelli Trujillo with a live Bluegrass band from noon-1pm.
Come on in for cookies and refreshments and listen to the live music.
Photo: John McMullen, Ken Haines, & Dave Minshall - Sept. 14, 1966
LINKS: