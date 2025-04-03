As Grand Targhee Resort aims to expand, nonprofits review impacts

Grand Targhee Resort aims to expand into the Caribou-Targhee National Forest (CTNF) with new lifts, lodges, runs and a variety of other additions.

But plans still have to be approved by the national forest.

The forest released a Draft Environmental Impact Statement on March 21, years after the resort proposed expansion. It evaluates five potential scenarios that include no expansion, all proposed projects and three options that lie somewhere in between.

The 90-day public comment has started and the forest is urging both Jackson Hole and Teton Valley communities to shape a final plan that best aligns with the forest’s goals and the public’s interest.

Niki Richards leads Valley Advocates for Responsible Development in Driggs, Idaho. She and coworkers plan to pore over the over 600-page report before taking a stance.

“I think before jumping to any conclusion or decision, it just means reviewing the details and the studies and being informed,” Richards said.

She’s aiming for a comprehensive view of all 12 potential impact areas in the statement, from wildlife and wilderness to traffic and socioeconomics.

“What does this look like for childcare? What does this like for housing? What does it look like in downtown Driggs?” Richards said.

The resort is within Teton County, Wyoming but the only roads to the resort go through Teton County, Idaho.

“Historically, we understand a lot of benefits to go to Teton County, Wyoming, a lot of potential impacts to go to Teton County, Idaho,” Richards said. “Our organization really seeks for balance there.”

She says other nonprofits involved in the past like the Teton Backcountry Alliance and the Winter Wildlands Alliance are likely doing the same or will be in the coming weeks.

Kevin Krasnow works for the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance and says they’re firmly against the expansion of the resort into the two proposed areas.

Now that the study is released, the national forest will have to decide if a Grand Targhee expansion aligns with the goals of the over 2.5 million acre forest spanning several states and meets the expectations of the public.

The forest will make changes and produce a final plan expected next fall. A final decision on full expansion, no expansion, or somewhere in between, is expected next year.

The forest service is hosting an open house on April 10 in Driggs.