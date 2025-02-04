© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming unemployment ticked up to 3.5% in December but still below national rate

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published February 4, 2025 at 1:34 PM MST

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in December to 3.5%.

That’s .2% over November and continues a gradually rising trend since July. Wyoming Department of Workforce Services calls the upward tick normal for the season, as colder weather usually means job losses in construction and other sectors.

The department says Converse, Teton and Weston counties tied for the lowest unemployment rate in December 2024, each at 3%. The highest unemployment rates were reported in Sublette County at 4.7%, Big Horn County at 4.4% and Sweetwater County at 4.3%.

Compared to December 2023, unemployment rates rose in every county by about a point.

Wyoming’s rate remains below the national unemployment rate of 4.1%.
Tags
Wyoming Economy economyunemploymentWyoming Department of Workforce Services
Nicky Ouellet
