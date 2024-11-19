© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Wyomingites prefer free news and trust local journalists, new survey says

Wyoming Public Radio | By Melodie Edwards
Published November 19, 2024 at 10:52 AM MST
A side view of a newspaper.
Judy van der Velden
/
Flickr
The new survey is the first of its kind. It comes as many find Wyoming is on the brink of becoming a news desert.

Wyomingites across demographics prefer to get their news online and would rather not pay for it. These are some of the findings in a new wide-ranging survey of 740 Wyomingites, conducted by the Wyoming Local News Fund. Melissa Cassutt, the group’s director, said, in general, there is trust in local journalists.

“An overwhelming percentage of people responded, ‘Yes, I think local journalists are in touch with the community.’ Like 75 percent said that and that's across all demographics, which I think is an indication of trust,” Cassutt said.

But respondents did have confusion about how money influences news coverage.

“They don't understand where the money goes, how the money is collected, the difference between the business side of a news organization, the editorial side. Where are those two connected? Who makes the decisions? And I think there's a real opportunity for the news industry to start to pull back that curtain a little bit,” she said.

Cassutt said the survey is the first of its kind. She said it was important to conduct such a study now since Wyoming is on the brink of becoming a news desert with some counties about to lose their newspapers.

Her group will use the survey to develop a strategic plan for supporting news organizations going forward.
Melodie Edwards
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
