Small business program supports participant as she competes on national TV

The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC Network) announced their community navigator program. The program is currently six months into their two year mentorship and support initiative. The crux of the program is to support underserved business owners.

It services small businesses by providing free networking and goal management counseling. The program has helped secure $887,000 in commercial loans and has trained 300 Wyoming entrepreneurs on aspects of business finances to marketing.

While the program does not give out funds, they focus on giving businesses the tools they need to succeed.

Program manager Nicholas Giraldo said they partner with organizations like the Wyoming Women’s Business Center and the Wind River Development Fund to connect people with opportunities.

“We're talking veterans, women, micro businesses, minority owned businesses, and our rural folks really helping them tap into these resources, resources that they haven't been able to tap into before or were unaware of until this program started,” he said.

Petrina Peart / Chef Peart was recently on Beat Bobby Flay on Food Network.

Petrina Peart is the owner of Gaiya’s Harvest , a catering company out of Burns, Wyoming. She was one of the first participants of the program. Her company was featured on the Food Network TV show Beat Bobby Flay. She said the one-on-one mentorship from the program is a big part of her success.

“To be able to talk to and share ideas with and just bounce things off of has really been a key in leading to my future success, I would say,” said Peart.

Peart said she focuses on local Wyoming ingredients in her business model for custom dining experiences.

Other groups partnered with the Wyoming SBDC Network are Wyoming Smart Capital Network , The Local Crowd and the Wyoming Library to Business .

The program is supported by a $2.5 million American Rescue Plan Fund allowance.