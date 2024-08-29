Northern Arapaho Powwow debuts new community closet with dance regalia for kids to borrow

The 76th annual Northern Arapaho Powwow is happening in the town of Arapahoe on the Wind River Reservation this weekend.

It’s the longest-running powwow in the state and will take place Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. There’ll be vendors, singing, drumming and dancing, with competitions for folks of all ages in styles including fancy, grass, jingle, chicken and traditional.

Liz Salway is on the Northern Arapaho Powwow Committee and said there’s a new addition this year: an on-site community closet with dance regalia for loan .

“You can check it out daily, return it in the evening. It's for those children that want to dance, but they don't have the regalia themselves, so you can go in there and they can help you get dressed,” she said.

Salway has been on the planning committee for four years and added that she’s already hearing positive feedback about the closet.

Northern Arapaho Powwow Committee

“The closet is a new thing and I've had a lot of really good comments made about how other tribes need to bring this to their community powwows,” she said.

The committee provides a lunch feast before the final grand entry on Sunday. Last year, they fed over 400 people.

Salway said the festivities are all about bringing people together.

“It's a community event. We don't bring in big names, we don’t bring in host drums. We just try to keep it community-wide and let them enjoy themselves,” she said.

There will also be a walk-and-run hosted by the Northern Arapaho Diabetes Program on Saturday, a multi-day horseshoe tournament , and a grandmother-granddaughter dance special.

The powwow will close out with a jingle dress special, to bring healing and prayers to those who are sick or struggling.

The whole weekend is free and open to all.

