For the first time a Northern Arapaho woman participated in Miss Wyoming USA Pageant

This weekend was the 70th Miss Wyoming USA pageant in Casper held at Natrona High School. Miss Fremont County Roxy Naveles won top evening gown at the event. She will be the reigning Fremont County Miss USA until June of 2023. She said the experience was uplifting.

“I learned that it wasn't all about beauty, which is pretty cool,” said Naveles. “They actually want to get to know you and they want people to have, like, really good communication skills and people skills.”

The pageant drew a crowd of around 200 people. It cost contestants around $750 in registration, not including gowns and travel.

Navales received community support through crowdfunding endeavors to help her get to the pageant.

She said she was grateful to the Wind River community for the support and looks forward to doing more pageants.

“Because this year was like my learning year. And I feel like I learned a lot. So I’m gonna keep trying,” she said.

Morgan McNally, also from Central Wyoming, won the state title of Miss Wyoming USA.