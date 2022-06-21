© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Tribal News

For the first time a Northern Arapaho woman participated in Miss Wyoming USA Pageant

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published June 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM MDT
Roxy Navales 2022.jpg
Courtesy of Roxy Navales
Roxy Navales is Northern Arapaho and participated in the 70th Miss Wyoming USA pageant in 2022.

This weekend was the 70th Miss Wyoming USA pageant in Casper held at Natrona High School. Miss Fremont County Roxy Naveles won top evening gown at the event. She will be the reigning Fremont County Miss USA until June of 2023. She said the experience was uplifting.

“I learned that it wasn't all about beauty, which is pretty cool,” said Naveles. “They actually want to get to know you and they want people to have, like, really good communication skills and people skills.”

The pageant drew a crowd of around 200 people. It cost contestants around $750 in registration, not including gowns and travel.

Navales received community support through crowdfunding endeavors to help her get to the pageant.

She said she was grateful to the Wind River community for the support and looks forward to doing more pageants.

“Because this year was like my learning year. And I feel like I learned a lot. So I’m gonna keep trying,” she said.

Morgan McNally, also from Central Wyoming, won the state title of Miss Wyoming USA.

Tags

Tribal News Northern ArapahoMiss Wyoming USACasperWind River ReservationNatrona County High School
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
