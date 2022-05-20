Plans for new shelter fills community need for domestic abuse survivors

Plans for a new shelter and crisis line are in the works on the Wind River Reservation. The last shelter for Indigenous survivors closed a year ago leaving a gap of service in the community.

Not Our Native Daughters is a non-profit on the Wind River heading up the project. They currently rely on hotel rooms for those in need.

Lynette Greybull, Not Our Native Daughters director, said they are going to buy a house in the coming months to house women and girls in need.

“There was no landlord in Fremont County that was willing to rent out their house for a shelter space. And so my board and I just moved to the decision to purchase a house for the shelter,” she said.

The non-profit is also working on getting a crisis line running within the next few weeks. Other services support survivors of domestic abuse including Wind River Cares and Eastern Shoshone Victim Services.

Greybull said the shelter should be coming along in the coming months.