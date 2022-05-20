© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Tribal News

Plans for new shelter fills community need for domestic abuse survivors

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published May 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM MDT
Lynette Greybull and community members in ribbon skirts and red hand prints over their mouths next to the Wind River mountains.
Courtesy of Not Our Native Daughters
/

Plans for a new shelter and crisis line are in the works on the Wind River Reservation. The last shelter for Indigenous survivors closed a year ago leaving a gap of service in the community.

Not Our Native Daughters is a non-profit on the Wind River heading up the project. They currently rely on hotel rooms for those in need.

Lynette Greybull, Not Our Native Daughters director, said they are going to buy a house in the coming months to house women and girls in need.

“There was no landlord in Fremont County that was willing to rent out their house for a shelter space. And so my board and I just moved to the decision to purchase a house for the shelter,” she said.

The non-profit is also working on getting a crisis line running within the next few weeks. Other services support survivors of domestic abuse including Wind River Cares and Eastern Shoshone Victim Services.

Greybull said the shelter should be coming along in the coming months.

Tags

Tribal News Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peopledomestic abuseWind River Indian ReservationWind River Reservation
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
