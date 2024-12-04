New flight school in Rock Springs points toward growth in Wyoming aviation

Wyoming airports are recovering steadily from a drop-off in business during COVID-19. The increase in passengers and flights are creating growth for some airports and cities, and laying the foundation for a new aviation sector in others. Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs is among the latter, as it welcomes a private flight school in December.

Western Wyoming Aviation Services will meet the growing demand for flight lessons. The flight school operates lessons on the airport. Certified flight instructors will use the Service’s fleet of five, single-engine aircraft to train pilots pursuing their private (a pilot capable of flying through visual reference outside the plane), instrument (a pilot capable of flying a plane through use of instruments within the plane), or commercial licenses, as well as other ratings. Only commercial pilots can make income through flying, whereas private and instrument pilots can accept some money to cover flight costs but are not permitted to profit from a flight.

Southwest Wyoming Regional, or Sweetwater Airport, Director Devin Brubaker says a “rapid growth in private and corporate [flights]” has increased pay for pilots. Amid a nationwide pilot shortage , Brubaker entered talks with Western Wyoming Aviation looking to offer an opportunity to Wyomingites.

“Anytime you increase pay in an industry sector, you're going to see increased demand for people wanting to pursue those jobs. And so we're seeing that across the entire country … and it's happening here in Wyoming,” said Brubaker.

Brubaker cites a “concerted [effort] across the state to grow aviation career technical education.” The Wyoming-based company Raven Sr has worked on aviation products in recent years. Private flight schools have opened or offered new opportunities in recent years. And the University of Wyoming continues to invest in aviation technical fields .

“There's an immense opportunity for the state of Wyoming to grow in the aerospace industry, to attract industrial aviation programs, to grow flight training, to grow private aviation,” said Brubaker. “There's just an immense opportunity to grow it, and the capacity and the demand are both growing right now.”

It’s not entirely clear skies for Wyoming’s aviation industry. Casper Airport saw the end of a flight carrier to Utah , and Laramie Airport faced pilot complaints and FAA violations in previous years.

Despite minor setbacks in the state and larger controversies nationwide, the aviation industry finds itself in a strong position compared to other transportation sectors. Brubaker believes Wyoming is seeing some of the success in the growth of airports in the state. Sweetwater, according to Brubaker, recently negotiated the operation of an aircraft maintenance center at the airport. They’re also working on a $42 million airport terminal expansion project as well.

“We are really excited for what 2025 will bring,” said Brubaker.