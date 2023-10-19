-
Anishinaabe activist Winona LaDuke advocates for sustainable local food and textile economies at farm festival in the TetonsAcclaimed Indigenous activist, farmer, and speaker Winona LaDuke shared her thoughts on reimagining food systems with an emphasis on traditional ecological knowledge at the Slow Food in the Tetons’ Farm to Fork Festival in Jackson. The weekend-long event in early October featured talks, workshops, and even a guided hike to find wild edible plants – all to help people connect with local sources of food.