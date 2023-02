The Pronghorn H2 Project is an initiative of Focus Clean Energy, a Boulder, Colo.-based company that is currently in the process of obtaining permits and researching the environmental impacts of the project set for Converse and Niobrara counties. It would produce hydrogen that would be available for commercial use as well as electricity to add to the state's electric grid. Construction of the facility, wind turbines, and solar panels to power it could begin in 2026.